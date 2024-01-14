MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.98.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 500.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

