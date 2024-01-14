Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

