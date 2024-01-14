Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,915 shares of company stock worth $39,554,930 in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

