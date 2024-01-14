National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of analysts have commented on NGG shares. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

