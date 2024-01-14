Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 324,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Navigator Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Navigator in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVGS

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.