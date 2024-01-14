Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $12.17 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

