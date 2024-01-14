Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $12.17 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
