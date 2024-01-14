New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9 %

SON opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

