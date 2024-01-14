New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $34,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,138,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 641,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

