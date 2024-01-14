New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,385 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cabot worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $76.24 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

