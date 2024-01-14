Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

NSANY stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

