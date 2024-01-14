North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.85 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

