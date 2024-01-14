Northern Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

