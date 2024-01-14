NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.26.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

