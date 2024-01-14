NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.58 and a 200 day moving average of $459.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

