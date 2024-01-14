Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $266.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

