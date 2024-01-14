OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

OGE stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.