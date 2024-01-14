Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

