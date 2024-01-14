Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

