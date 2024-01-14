Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

