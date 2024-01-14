Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.91 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 164.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $43,127,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

