Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $453,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 31.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 38.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

