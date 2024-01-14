Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

