Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 505 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $203.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

