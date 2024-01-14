Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

FN stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

