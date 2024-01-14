Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

