Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 15,901 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.

On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.

NYSE RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubicon Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

