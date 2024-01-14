Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.7 %

Pampa Energía stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 10.6% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Pampa Energía by 4.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

