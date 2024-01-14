Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $91.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.