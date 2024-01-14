Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

FERG opened at $187.17 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day moving average is $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

