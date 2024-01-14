Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,168. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $379.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

