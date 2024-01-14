Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

