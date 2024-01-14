Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

