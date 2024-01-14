Patrick Triggs Acquires 730,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.
Shares of CVE HPY opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.08.
