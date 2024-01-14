Patrick Triggs Acquires 730,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Shares of CVE HPY opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.08.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

