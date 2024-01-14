Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

