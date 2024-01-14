Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.