Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

