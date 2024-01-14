Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.77 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,775,000 after acquiring an additional 589,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

