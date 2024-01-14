Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,863 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

