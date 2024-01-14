Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.69 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.