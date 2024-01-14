Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Head to Head Contrast

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Power REIT and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40%

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.23 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.07 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.91 $37.26 million $0.70 27.81

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Power REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

