Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.36% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at C$73.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.