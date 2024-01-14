Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Procaps Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procaps Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.