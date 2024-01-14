Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Procaps Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procaps Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
