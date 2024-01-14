ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 324,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.19. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

