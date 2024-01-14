ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.47

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 7228038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

