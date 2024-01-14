Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

