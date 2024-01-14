Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,869,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

