Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NYCB opened at $10.00 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

