Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,097 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Copa worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.