Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.