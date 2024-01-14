Raymond James Increases Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Price Target to C$0.40

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

CVE RIO opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$93.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

