Raymond James Increases Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$13.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 123.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.25 price objective on Skeena Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

TSE SKE opened at C$5.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). On average, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

